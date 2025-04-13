Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Kanhaiya Kumar's Remarks

The BJP filed a police complaint against Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Modi and the RSS in a TV interview. Led by Bihar BJP media in-charge Danish Iqbal, the complaint calls for legal action, citing Kumar's remarks as objectionable.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a police complaint against Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar in Patna, accusing him of making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during a television interview.

BJP's Bihar media in-charge, Danish Iqbal, led a delegation to the Kotwali police station to submit the complaint. Iqbal emphasized the need for police action, arguing that Kumar's comments were offensive and impermissible.

Labeling Kumar as part of the 'tukde tukde gang,' Iqbal expressed confidence in the authorities taking swift and appropriate measures against the Congress leader for his contentious statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

