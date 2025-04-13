Controversy Erupts Over Kanhaiya Kumar's Remarks
The BJP filed a police complaint against Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Modi and the RSS in a TV interview. Led by Bihar BJP media in-charge Danish Iqbal, the complaint calls for legal action, citing Kumar's remarks as objectionable.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a police complaint against Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar in Patna, accusing him of making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during a television interview.
BJP's Bihar media in-charge, Danish Iqbal, led a delegation to the Kotwali police station to submit the complaint. Iqbal emphasized the need for police action, arguing that Kumar's comments were offensive and impermissible.
Labeling Kumar as part of the 'tukde tukde gang,' Iqbal expressed confidence in the authorities taking swift and appropriate measures against the Congress leader for his contentious statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Complaint
- Kanhaiya Kumar
- Prime Minister
- Narendra Modi
- RSS
- Patna
- Police
- FIR
- Controversy
ALSO READ
PM Modi and RSS Chief Discuss Nation-Building Ahead of Nagpur Visit
Vijay Wadettiwar Challenges BJP's Ties with RSS Amid Modi's Nagpur Visit
Shubman Gill's Milestone Moment at Narendra Modi Stadium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tribute to RSS Founders
India's Banyan of Culture and Modernization: PM Modi on RSS