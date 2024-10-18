Diplomatic Bridge: UK and China Commit to Open Dialogue

In a significant diplomatic engagement on Friday, Britain's Foreign Minister David Lammy met with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in a constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. Both sides underscored the importance of maintaining an open channel of communication across the full spectrum of their relationship.

A statement from the British Foreign Office characterized the meeting as comprehensive, covering both areas of cooperation and contention. The two ministers committed to regular, ministerial-level discussions to ensure sustained engagement between their governments.

During the talks, Lammy pressed Wang on the need for China to investigate and curb any military support to Russia, following concerns over a Chinese-linked weapons program for long-range drones being used in Ukraine.

