Diplomatic Bridge: UK and China Commit to Open Dialogue

In a recent meeting, British Foreign Minister David Lammy and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi engaged in constructive dialogue. They emphasized the importance of open communication and committed to regular ministerial-level discussions. Lammy also urged China to prevent its companies from supplying military aid to Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic engagement on Friday, Britain's Foreign Minister David Lammy met with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in a constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. Both sides underscored the importance of maintaining an open channel of communication across the full spectrum of their relationship.

A statement from the British Foreign Office characterized the meeting as comprehensive, covering both areas of cooperation and contention. The two ministers committed to regular, ministerial-level discussions to ensure sustained engagement between their governments.

During the talks, Lammy pressed Wang on the need for China to investigate and curb any military support to Russia, following concerns over a Chinese-linked weapons program for long-range drones being used in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

