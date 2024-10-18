Left Menu

U.S. Urges Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Tensions

Following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the United States is advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza as fighting continues among Israel, Hamas, and Hezbollah. Despite Sinwar's elimination, Israel remains firm on military action, while the U.S. stresses the importance of releasing hostages and humanitarian aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:09 IST
U.S. Urges Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States intensified its call for a ceasefire in Gaza on Friday, urging the release of hostages after the Israeli forces killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Despite the significant impact of Sinwar's death, Israel and its adversaries Hamas and Hezbollah are resolved to continue their conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin described Sinwar's killing as a notable victory, emphasizing the opportunity it provides for achieving a lasting ceasefire to end the ongoing war and expedite humanitarian aid access. Speaking at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Austin underlined the need to seize this moment for change.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to fighting, terming Sinwar's demise as a chance to dismantle the 'axis of evil.' While Austin acknowledged potential opportunities for peace in Gaza and Lebanon, he stressed that securing the release of hostages, including Americans, remains a top priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

