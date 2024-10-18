Escalating Conflict: Israel's Intense Military Operations in Gaza's Jabalia

The Israeli military has escalated its operations in Gaza, deploying an additional army unit to support forces actively engaged in Jabalia, the largest of Gaza's eight renowned historic refugee camps. Residents report that Israeli tanks have entered the heart of the camp, demolishing roads and homes as they progress further into the region.

Residents claim that the Israeli army is systematically destroying dozens of houses daily through a combination of air and ground operations, as well as remotely detonating bombs placed within buildings. The Israeli forces, active in Jabalia for the past fortnight, report eliminating dozens of militants in close combat.

Later on Friday, connectivity losses in Jabalia and nearby towns hampered rescue efforts and communication for those affected by Israeli strategies. The Gaza health ministry reports at least 30 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes on Friday alone, as the operation intensifies against Hamas reunification attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)