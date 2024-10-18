Piyush Goyal Urges Industry Associations to Support Startups, Women Entrepreneurs at ICC Plenary Session

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, called on industry associations to actively engage with startups and encourage young leadership in their chambers while urging them to involve more women entrepreneurs in their activities. Addressing the Annual Plenary Session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in New Delhi, Goyal emphasized the importance of fostering inclusivity within the industry and promoting entrepreneurship, particularly among women and youth.

During his speech, Goyal highlighted the immense potential of tourism as a driver of economic growth. He urged industry bodies to take an active role in promoting Indian tourism through their global networks. By addressing language barriers and focusing on skill development in areas such as interpretation and tour operations, the tourism sector can unlock numerous job opportunities, he said.

“We must focus on developing language skills, which can help bridge the gap between available jobs and skilled labour, particularly in the tourism sector,” the Minister noted, expressing optimism about India’s potential to lead the world in tourism and hospitality.

The Minister also invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Reform, Perform, and Transform", urging the business community to share India’s progress with the world. He spoke about the country’s ambitions to lead in clean energy, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics, all while aiming to grow India’s GDP and transition from the fifth-largest economy to the third-largest in the world.

In line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision for a "Viksit Bharat by 2047", Goyal underscored the importance of empowering India’s youth through digital connectivity and government initiatives. He encouraged industry associations to collaborate with the government on skill development programs, particularly in light of the PM's schemes launched during Budget 2024.

“The aspirational section of society deserves the most attention, and we must focus on integrating them into the journey towards a developed India by 2047," Goyal said. He emphasized that inclusivity would be the cornerstone of India’s success in the coming decades.

The Union Minister praised the Indian Chamber of Commerce for setting an example by involving youth in leadership roles and being a representative voice for 35 different sectors. He encouraged industry bodies to adopt a similar forward-looking approach to ensure sustained growth and innovation across all sectors.