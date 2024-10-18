Nationalism at the Core of India's Global Rise: VP Dhankhar's Vision
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the role of nationalism in India's leadership at the ISB Leadership Summit 2024. He called for innovation within India and highlighted the dangers of external indoctrination. Dhankhar also detailed government initiatives aimed at driving growth and opportunities for the country's youth.
In a compelling address at the Indian School of Business Leadership Summit 2024, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the importance of nationalism within leadership as India asserts itself globally. Dhankhar suggested India's rise equates to global peace and stability and noted the country's newfound respect on the world stage.
The Vice President urged future leaders to be rooted in nationalism, emphasizing innovation within India. He raised concerns about indoctrination by external forces through leadership programs, comparing it to feeding hard sugar to a diabetic, and urged caution.
Dhankhar outlined government plans, including industrial zones, skill development, and green energy initiatives, to foster opportunities. The focus, he said, is on maximizing talent and aspirations while strengthening India's governance through transparency and accountability.
