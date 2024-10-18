Tragedy Strikes at Delhi Police HQ Canteen: Sudden Death Shocks Staff

A tragic incident unfolded at the Delhi Police headquarters as a 24-year-old canteen worker, identified as Amrendra Kumar, collapsed and died suddenly while serving tea. Officials have stated that he may have suffered a cardiac arrest, but the exact cause will be confirmed after a post-mortem examination on Saturday.

Kumar, a native of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh, had been employed at the police headquarters' 'Stri Shakti' canteen for over two years. According to canteen manager Manoj, the shocking incident occurred at around 3 pm in Room No. 429, home to the Safe City Project unit. Despite showing no prior signs of discomfort, Kumar became unconscious while pouring tea and was later declared dead at RML Hospital.

The tragedy has left his colleagues in shock. A senior police officer assured that measures will be taken to support Kumar's surviving family, which includes his wife and one-year-old daughter, ensuring they receive proper compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)