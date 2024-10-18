Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Delhi Police HQ Canteen: Sudden Death Shocks Staff

Amrendra Kumar, a 24-year-old canteen worker at Delhi Police headquarters, collapsed and died while serving tea. Suspected cardiac arrest is the cause, pending post-mortem. Employed for over two years, he leaves behind his wife and child. Compensation plans are being considered for his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:09 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Delhi Police HQ Canteen: Sudden Death Shocks Staff
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at the Delhi Police headquarters as a 24-year-old canteen worker, identified as Amrendra Kumar, collapsed and died suddenly while serving tea. Officials have stated that he may have suffered a cardiac arrest, but the exact cause will be confirmed after a post-mortem examination on Saturday.

Kumar, a native of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh, had been employed at the police headquarters' 'Stri Shakti' canteen for over two years. According to canteen manager Manoj, the shocking incident occurred at around 3 pm in Room No. 429, home to the Safe City Project unit. Despite showing no prior signs of discomfort, Kumar became unconscious while pouring tea and was later declared dead at RML Hospital.

The tragedy has left his colleagues in shock. A senior police officer assured that measures will be taken to support Kumar's surviving family, which includes his wife and one-year-old daughter, ensuring they receive proper compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024