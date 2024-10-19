Coca Cultivation Surges to Record Highs in Colombia

The cultivation of coca leaves in Colombia, a key raw material for producing cocaine, has seen a significant increase. According to a report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) released on Friday, the area devoted to coca cultivation expanded by 10% over the past year.

The UNODC report reveals that approximately 253,000 hectares were used to grow coca leaves in 2023, up from 230,000 hectares in 2022. This marks the largest land area dedicated to coca in Colombia in more than 20 years.

The surge in cultivation has sharply boosted the potential production of cocaine. The report indicates that potential production soared by 53%, reaching approximately 2,644 metric tons in 2023, up from 1,738 metric tons in the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)