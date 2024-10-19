Left Menu

Drone Threatens Israeli PM's Residence

A drone was launched towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea on Saturday, triggering sirens and alerts of incoming fire from Lebanon. Fortunately, there were no casualties as Netanyahu and his wife were not present at the time, according to the government statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-10-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 13:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

A drone targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea was reported Saturday morning, prompting alarms across the region. The incident marked a response to possible incoming fire from Lebanon.

Fortunately, the Prime Minister and his wife, who were not at home during the event, remained unharmed. Officials confirmed that there were no casualties reported in this alarming incident.

The Israeli government has launched an investigation to determine the origin and intent of the drone, seeking to bolster security and ensure such threats are thwarted in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

