Drone Threatens Israeli PM's Residence
A drone was launched towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea on Saturday, triggering sirens and alerts of incoming fire from Lebanon. Fortunately, there were no casualties as Netanyahu and his wife were not present at the time, according to the government statement.
A drone targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea was reported Saturday morning, prompting alarms across the region. The incident marked a response to possible incoming fire from Lebanon.
Fortunately, the Prime Minister and his wife, who were not at home during the event, remained unharmed. Officials confirmed that there were no casualties reported in this alarming incident.
The Israeli government has launched an investigation to determine the origin and intent of the drone, seeking to bolster security and ensure such threats are thwarted in the future.
