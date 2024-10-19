Drone Threatens Israeli PM's Residence

A drone targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea was reported Saturday morning, prompting alarms across the region. The incident marked a response to possible incoming fire from Lebanon.

Fortunately, the Prime Minister and his wife, who were not at home during the event, remained unharmed. Officials confirmed that there were no casualties reported in this alarming incident.

The Israeli government has launched an investigation to determine the origin and intent of the drone, seeking to bolster security and ensure such threats are thwarted in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)