Main Accused Captured After Intense Police Encounter

The primary suspect in a gangrape and murder case was arrested following a police encounter. Shamshad, the main perpetrator, was apprehended after exchanging gunfire, resulting in a leg injury. His accomplices, Rajiv and Deependra, are already in custody. The crime occurred after the victim threatened to reveal their actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri(Up) | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:08 IST
The prime suspect involved in the heinous gangrape and murder of a woman has been apprehended by police after a dramatic encounter, officials reported on Saturday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Naipal Singh, the suspect identified as Shamshad fired upon officers late Friday night during the attempted arrest.

In a subsequent shootout, Shamshad sustained a leg injury, and law enforcement officials recovered a firearm from his possession. Two accomplices, Rajiv and Deependra, were previously detained. The men, who attacked a woman on October 14 in their village, shot her when she threatened to disclose their crimes. The police have registered a case under sections related to gangrape and attempted murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

