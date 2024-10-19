Main Accused Captured After Intense Police Encounter
The primary suspect in a gangrape and murder case was arrested following a police encounter. Shamshad, the main perpetrator, was apprehended after exchanging gunfire, resulting in a leg injury. His accomplices, Rajiv and Deependra, are already in custody. The crime occurred after the victim threatened to reveal their actions.
The prime suspect involved in the heinous gangrape and murder of a woman has been apprehended by police after a dramatic encounter, officials reported on Saturday.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police Naipal Singh, the suspect identified as Shamshad fired upon officers late Friday night during the attempted arrest.
In a subsequent shootout, Shamshad sustained a leg injury, and law enforcement officials recovered a firearm from his possession. Two accomplices, Rajiv and Deependra, were previously detained. The men, who attacked a woman on October 14 in their village, shot her when she threatened to disclose their crimes. The police have registered a case under sections related to gangrape and attempted murder.
