Left Menu

Union Minister's Family Entangled in Cheating Case

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's brother, Gopal Joshi, was arrested following a cheating complaint filed by Sunita Chavan. She accused Gopal and Vijayalakshmi Joshi of duping her of Rs two crore under the guise of securing a BJP ticket. Pralhad Joshi clarified family ties and disowned Gopal decades ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:37 IST
Union Minister's Family Entangled in Cheating Case
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's brother, Gopal Joshi, was arrested on Saturday after a cheating complaint was filed by the wife of a former JD(S) MLA. The case was brought to light when Sunita Chavan accused Gopal Joshi of defrauding her of Rs two crore.

The complaint also involves Vijayalakshmi Joshi, introduced to Chavan as the sister of the Union Minister. The accusation centers on promises made to secure a BJP ticket for Chavan's family in upcoming elections. The police registered the case against multiple individuals including Gopal's son, Ajay Joshi.

Pralhad Joshi, who is the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, clarified that he has no sister and had disowned his brother over thirty years ago. He emphasized that any business dealings related to Gopal are not his responsibility, having previously issued a public notice on this matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024