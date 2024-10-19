Union Minister's Family Entangled in Cheating Case

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's brother, Gopal Joshi, was arrested on Saturday after a cheating complaint was filed by the wife of a former JD(S) MLA. The case was brought to light when Sunita Chavan accused Gopal Joshi of defrauding her of Rs two crore.

The complaint also involves Vijayalakshmi Joshi, introduced to Chavan as the sister of the Union Minister. The accusation centers on promises made to secure a BJP ticket for Chavan's family in upcoming elections. The police registered the case against multiple individuals including Gopal's son, Ajay Joshi.

Pralhad Joshi, who is the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, clarified that he has no sister and had disowned his brother over thirty years ago. He emphasized that any business dealings related to Gopal are not his responsibility, having previously issued a public notice on this matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)