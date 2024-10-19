Left Menu

Strategic Leadership in the Age of Technological Warfare

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasizes the need for military leaders to harness modern technologies and think strategically to remain ahead in the ever-evolving geopolitical landscape. He stresses understanding advancements like AI and quantum computing while urging institutions like NDC to adapt curricula for future-ready military leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:38 IST
Strategic Leadership in the Age of Technological Warfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on military leaders to develop strategic thinking skills to gain an advantage in today's dynamic geopolitical climate, highlighting the potential weaponization of new technologies. This came during his address at the National Defence College (NDC) convocation.

Singh emphasized the importance of understanding and leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing in modern warfare. He encouraged officers to stay informed about global political dynamics and lead with both intelligence and empathy.

Modern warfare has expanded beyond traditional battlefields into cyber, space, and information domains. Singh urged the incorporation of unconventional warfare strategies into academic curricula to ensure future readiness, stressing the necessity of human intervention in AI-driven decision-making processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024