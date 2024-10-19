Strategic Leadership in the Age of Technological Warfare
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasizes the need for military leaders to harness modern technologies and think strategically to remain ahead in the ever-evolving geopolitical landscape. He stresses understanding advancements like AI and quantum computing while urging institutions like NDC to adapt curricula for future-ready military leadership.
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on military leaders to develop strategic thinking skills to gain an advantage in today's dynamic geopolitical climate, highlighting the potential weaponization of new technologies. This came during his address at the National Defence College (NDC) convocation.
Singh emphasized the importance of understanding and leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing in modern warfare. He encouraged officers to stay informed about global political dynamics and lead with both intelligence and empathy.
Modern warfare has expanded beyond traditional battlefields into cyber, space, and information domains. Singh urged the incorporation of unconventional warfare strategies into academic curricula to ensure future readiness, stressing the necessity of human intervention in AI-driven decision-making processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defence
- Military
- Technology
- AI
- Quantum Computing
- Geopolitics
- NDC
- Singh
- Warfare
- Leadership
ALSO READ
Global Markets React to Economic Shifts and Geopolitics
ONDC and Appreciate Pioneer Rs. 100 Mutual Fund Transactions in a Drive for Financial Inclusion
Magicpin's Meteoric Rise on ONDC Platform
Cricket Diplomacy: Navigating Geopolitics for the 2025 Champions Trophy
Trump's Potential Return: Impact on Global Economy and Geopolitics