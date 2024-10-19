Strategic Leadership in the Age of Technological Warfare

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on military leaders to develop strategic thinking skills to gain an advantage in today's dynamic geopolitical climate, highlighting the potential weaponization of new technologies. This came during his address at the National Defence College (NDC) convocation.

Singh emphasized the importance of understanding and leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing in modern warfare. He encouraged officers to stay informed about global political dynamics and lead with both intelligence and empathy.

Modern warfare has expanded beyond traditional battlefields into cyber, space, and information domains. Singh urged the incorporation of unconventional warfare strategies into academic curricula to ensure future readiness, stressing the necessity of human intervention in AI-driven decision-making processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)