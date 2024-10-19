Left Menu

Romania Scrambles Jets Following Airspace Breach Over Black Sea

For the second time in a week, Romania raised fighter jets when an unidentified object entered its airspace over the Black Sea. The incident involved Spanish and Romanian aircraft responding to the intrusion but losing radar contact with the object. Concerns continue over Russian activity near Romania's Ukrainian border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 19-10-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 18:10 IST
Romania Scrambles Jets Following Airspace Breach Over Black Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romania dispatched fighter jets early Saturday morning following the detection of an unidentified object breaching its airspace over the Black Sea, the Ministry of Defence reported.

According to officials, the object was detected at approximately 2:30 am moving towards Romania, a member of both the European Union and NATO.

This marks the second such incident this week, raising ongoing concerns about airspace violations near Romania's Ukrainian border, with past complaints about Russian drones entering Romanian airspace.

Two Spanish F-18 jets and two Romanian F-16s were sent to intercept, but the object vanished from radar, officials confirmed.

A similar response occurred on Thursday when more fighter jets scrambled after a comparable intrusion was reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024