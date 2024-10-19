Romania Scrambles Jets Following Airspace Breach Over Black Sea

Romania dispatched fighter jets early Saturday morning following the detection of an unidentified object breaching its airspace over the Black Sea, the Ministry of Defence reported.

According to officials, the object was detected at approximately 2:30 am moving towards Romania, a member of both the European Union and NATO.

This marks the second such incident this week, raising ongoing concerns about airspace violations near Romania's Ukrainian border, with past complaints about Russian drones entering Romanian airspace.

Two Spanish F-18 jets and two Romanian F-16s were sent to intercept, but the object vanished from radar, officials confirmed.

A similar response occurred on Thursday when more fighter jets scrambled after a comparable intrusion was reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)