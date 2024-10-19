Left Menu

Congress Worker Killed in Chhattisgarh: Naxalite Angle Investigated

A Congress worker, Tirupati Bhandari, was attacked and killed in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, allegedly by Naxalites. The incident happened in Usoor village while Bhandari was distributing rice. Authorities suspect Naxalite involvement but are probing all possibilities. Bhandari was the general secretary of the Congress's Usoor block unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 19-10-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 18:15 IST
Congress Worker Killed in Chhattisgarh: Naxalite Angle Investigated
  • Country:
  • India

A Congress worker, identified as Tirupati Bhandari, was allegedly murdered by Naxalites in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, police reported on Saturday. The incident raises concerns about the ongoing Naxalite threat in the region.

Initial investigations suggest the involvement of Naxalites, though authorities are exploring all angles. Bhandari, aged 35, was fatally attacked in Usoor village at around 4 pm while distributing rice from his ration shop.

Local police arrived promptly, dispatching the body for post-mortem. The deceased was the general secretary of the Congress's Usoor block unit, previously serving as deputy sarpanch. Notably, the Bastar division has witnessed multiple similar incidents involving political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024