Congress Worker Killed in Chhattisgarh: Naxalite Angle Investigated

A Congress worker, identified as Tirupati Bhandari, was allegedly murdered by Naxalites in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, police reported on Saturday. The incident raises concerns about the ongoing Naxalite threat in the region.

Initial investigations suggest the involvement of Naxalites, though authorities are exploring all angles. Bhandari, aged 35, was fatally attacked in Usoor village at around 4 pm while distributing rice from his ration shop.

Local police arrived promptly, dispatching the body for post-mortem. The deceased was the general secretary of the Congress's Usoor block unit, previously serving as deputy sarpanch. Notably, the Bastar division has witnessed multiple similar incidents involving political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)