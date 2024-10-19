Congress Worker Killed in Chhattisgarh: Naxalite Angle Investigated
A Congress worker, Tirupati Bhandari, was attacked and killed in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, allegedly by Naxalites. The incident happened in Usoor village while Bhandari was distributing rice. Authorities suspect Naxalite involvement but are probing all possibilities. Bhandari was the general secretary of the Congress's Usoor block unit.
- Country:
- India
A Congress worker, identified as Tirupati Bhandari, was allegedly murdered by Naxalites in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, police reported on Saturday. The incident raises concerns about the ongoing Naxalite threat in the region.
Initial investigations suggest the involvement of Naxalites, though authorities are exploring all angles. Bhandari, aged 35, was fatally attacked in Usoor village at around 4 pm while distributing rice from his ration shop.
Local police arrived promptly, dispatching the body for post-mortem. The deceased was the general secretary of the Congress's Usoor block unit, previously serving as deputy sarpanch. Notably, the Bastar division has witnessed multiple similar incidents involving political figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Seven Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region: Police.
Deadly Encounter: Security Forces Neutralize Seven Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
Around 30 Naxalites gunned down by security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region: Police official.
Fierce Encounter: Security Forces Achieve Major Strike Against Naxalites
Chhattisgarh's Major Strike: Security Forces Eliminate 28 Naxalites in Bastar Operation