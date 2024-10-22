A Family's Plea for Justice: Seeking Support from Amit Shah

The parents of a deceased doctor from RG Kar Medical College are reaching out to Union Minister Amit Shah, seeking his guidance during a period of intense emotional distress. The father shared his feelings of helplessness in a heartfelt letter, hoping for an appointment with the minister.

In the letter, the father expressed the need for Shah's support following the unforeseen incident that led to his daughter's death. The family seeks insights and assistance from Shah, believing his experience could be crucial in their pursuit of justice.

The tragic event, which involved the death of an on-duty woman medic, has sparked significant unrest among junior doctors, who halted work to demand enhanced security measures in hospitals. Investigations by Kolkata Police and CBI have led to multiple arrests.

