A Family's Plea for Justice: Seeking Support from Amit Shah

The grieving parents of a deceased woman doctor from RG Kar Medical College seek an appointment with Union Minister Amit Shah amid immense mental pressure. After their daughter's tragic death, junior doctors protested, demanding justice and improved security in hospitals. Investigations have led to arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 15:37 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The parents of a deceased doctor from RG Kar Medical College are reaching out to Union Minister Amit Shah, seeking his guidance during a period of intense emotional distress. The father shared his feelings of helplessness in a heartfelt letter, hoping for an appointment with the minister.

In the letter, the father expressed the need for Shah's support following the unforeseen incident that led to his daughter's death. The family seeks insights and assistance from Shah, believing his experience could be crucial in their pursuit of justice.

The tragic event, which involved the death of an on-duty woman medic, has sparked significant unrest among junior doctors, who halted work to demand enhanced security measures in hospitals. Investigations by Kolkata Police and CBI have led to multiple arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

