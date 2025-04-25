Left Menu

Faceless Scheme Faces Breach: CBI Arrests I-T Officials for Corruption

The CBI arrested a deputy commissioner of the income-tax department and a chartered accountant for allegedly compromising the faceless I-T assessment scheme through bribery and insider information disclosures. The scheme was intended to enhance transparency and reduce corruption within the I-T assessment process.

Updated: 25-04-2025 19:49 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended two individuals in connection with allegations of undermining the integrity of the faceless income-tax assessment scheme. Those arrested include Vijayendra, an IRS officer, and chartered accountant Dinesh Kumar Agarwal.

The accused reportedly leveraged insider information to manipulate I-T assessments, offering preferential treatment to taxpayers willing to pay bribes. This is despite the finance ministry's original intention of introducing the faceless scheme to eliminate direct interactions, thereby curbing discretion and corruption.

Conducting searches at multiple locations, the CBI's investigation points to a widespread network potentially exploiting the system. The federal agency has promptly taken action by producing the accused in judicial custody, highlighting the pressing issue of insider threats compromising government initiatives.

