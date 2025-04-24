Left Menu

Bribery Scandal: CBI Arrests Ex-Colonel Over Health Scheme Racket

The CBI arrested retired Lt Colonel Amarjit Singh and worker Mukesh Kumar for taking a Rs 22 lakh bribe in Rajasthan. They allegedly sought the bribe from a clinic owner to resolve issues with the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme. The arrest occurred during a sting operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two individuals, including a retired lieutenant colonel, in a high-profile bribery case involving the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme in Rajasthan.

Lt Colonel Amarjit Singh (retd) and Mukesh Kumar, a contractual worker, were caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 22 lakh from a clinic owner. The bribe was purportedly sought to 'settle' issues arising from the clinic's involvement with the ECHS.

A sting operation by the CBI led to their arrest at Singh's farmhouse, where they were caught taking the bribe. The involvement of additional personnel is under investigation, officials disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

