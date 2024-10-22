Calls for Truce Amidst Gaza Turmoil

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached alarming levels, with calls for a temporary truce to allow civilians to evacuate northern regions. The UN's Palestinian refugee agency highlighted the dire conditions, and health officials expressed urgent needs for medical supplies as Israeli offensives continue.

Philippe Lazzarini, leading the UNRWA, vividly described the deteriorating situation, with people feeling abandoned and encountering bodies left on roadsides. His call for an immediate halt to hostilities was echoed as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel to discuss potential ceasefire options.

Despite Israel's assurances of aid deliveries, Palestinian health officials reported negligible support, exacerbating the crisis. With ongoing strikes preventing rescue efforts, health director Munir Al-Bursh conveyed the gravity of the situation, calling for public assistance even in the form of fabric to shroud the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)