Calls for Truce Amidst Gaza Turmoil

Amid a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the UN urges for a truce to allow civilians to escape, while health officials face a shortage of medical supplies. Despite claims of aid, on-ground reality shows dire scarcity. The conflict has led to widespread displacement and infrastructure destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 15:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached alarming levels, with calls for a temporary truce to allow civilians to evacuate northern regions. The UN's Palestinian refugee agency highlighted the dire conditions, and health officials expressed urgent needs for medical supplies as Israeli offensives continue.

Philippe Lazzarini, leading the UNRWA, vividly described the deteriorating situation, with people feeling abandoned and encountering bodies left on roadsides. His call for an immediate halt to hostilities was echoed as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel to discuss potential ceasefire options.

Despite Israel's assurances of aid deliveries, Palestinian health officials reported negligible support, exacerbating the crisis. With ongoing strikes preventing rescue efforts, health director Munir Al-Bursh conveyed the gravity of the situation, calling for public assistance even in the form of fabric to shroud the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

