High-Profile Operation: Key IS Leader Neutralized in Iraq

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced the successful elimination of the Islamic State's commander for Iraq in a targeted operation in the Hamrin Mountains located in northeast Iraq. This marks a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts against IS terrorism.

In a major breakthrough for the Iraqi government, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has confirmed the death of the Islamic State's commander for Iraq. The operation took place in the Hamrin Mountains, known as a stronghold for terrorist activities.

The mission underscores Iraq's commitment to eradicating terrorism from its territories and deals a critical blow to IS's operational capabilities in the region.

The successful operation is part of broader counterterrorism efforts aimed at destabilizing and dismantling IS networks across the country.

