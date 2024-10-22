High-Profile Operation: Key IS Leader Neutralized in Iraq

In a major breakthrough for the Iraqi government, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has confirmed the death of the Islamic State's commander for Iraq. The operation took place in the Hamrin Mountains, known as a stronghold for terrorist activities.

The mission underscores Iraq's commitment to eradicating terrorism from its territories and deals a critical blow to IS's operational capabilities in the region.

The successful operation is part of broader counterterrorism efforts aimed at destabilizing and dismantling IS networks across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)