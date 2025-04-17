Left Menu

Night of Drones: Russian Air Defense in Action

Russia's Defence Ministry reported the interception of 71 Ukrainian drones across six regions, with 49 downed in Kursk. The Ivanovo region witnessed attacks on Shuya, home to a missile brigade linked to a recent deadly strike in Ukraine. Videos show damages, but lack verification.

In a dramatic escalation, Russian air defense systems reportedly destroyed or intercepted 71 Ukrainian drones over six regions, as per the Defence Ministry's announcement on Thursday.

The majority of these drones, a total of 49, were downed in the Kursk region, with others intercepted in Oryol, Ryazan, Bryansk, Vladimir, and Tula. Meanwhile, authorities in the Ivanovo region disclosed that the town of Shuya encountered drone attacks, though no casualties or damages were reported.

This marks the second consecutive night Shuya, located approximately 1,150 km from the Ukrainian border, has faced aggression. The town hosts a Russian missile brigade accused of a recent attack on Sumy, Ukraine. Furthermore, in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region, a Ukrainian drone was reportedly neutralized near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, with Russian Telegram channels sharing footage of purported strikes. However, Reuters has yet to confirm the video's authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

