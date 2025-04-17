Recruitment row: SC takes note of WB govt submissions that teaching activity in its various schools is adversely impacted.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 13:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Recruitment row: SC takes note of WB govt submissions that teaching activity in its various schools is adversely impacted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- West Bengal
- recruitment
- schools
- teaching
- education
- government
- impact
- crisis
- submissions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Voter ID Law and Education Chief Elections Divide Wisconsin
AI in the classroom? New study warns it’s hollowing out education
Government Moves to Ease Health and Safety Burden on Company Directors
GeM Powers Government Hiring: 1 Million Resources Procured This Fiscal Year
Namibia Advances Digital Literacy: UNESCO & NIED Collaborate to Enhance MIL Education