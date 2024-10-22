Supreme Court Delves into Assam Police Encounters: A Call for Justice
The Supreme Court is closely scrutinizing 171 police encounters in Assam from May 2021 to August 2022. Concerns were raised over the state's adherence to guidelines for such encounters. The court emphasized the need for a thorough investigation and compliance with legal mandates, highlighting human rights considerations.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has taken a significant step by addressing the issue of 171 police encounters in Assam that occurred between May 2021 and August 2022, labeling it as a 'very serious' matter requiring thorough investigation.
During a recent hearing, the court questioned Assam's compliance with protocols set forth in a 2014 judgment on police encounters, urging adherence to human rights laws. Concerns were also raised about the involvement and effectiveness of human rights commissions in these cases.
The bench pointed out the need for detailed investigations and outcomes for each incident, ensuring the state's compliance with law mandates. This issue will be revisited in a hearing scheduled for November 26.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Experts Condemn Israel's Military Escalation in Lebanon as Violations of International Law Fuel Displacement Crisis
The Limits of International Law: Israel, Gaza, and Global Power Dynamics
Assam Police Foils Infiltration: Four Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended at Border
Necessary to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity, international laws; dialogue and diplomacy will have to be given priority: PM Modi.
Assam Police Busts Rs 6 Crore Heroin Trafficking Operation