Supreme Court Delves into Assam Police Encounters: A Call for Justice

The Supreme Court has taken a significant step by addressing the issue of 171 police encounters in Assam that occurred between May 2021 and August 2022, labeling it as a 'very serious' matter requiring thorough investigation.

During a recent hearing, the court questioned Assam's compliance with protocols set forth in a 2014 judgment on police encounters, urging adherence to human rights laws. Concerns were also raised about the involvement and effectiveness of human rights commissions in these cases.

The bench pointed out the need for detailed investigations and outcomes for each incident, ensuring the state's compliance with law mandates. This issue will be revisited in a hearing scheduled for November 26.

