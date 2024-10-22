Left Menu

Supreme Court Delves into Assam Police Encounters: A Call for Justice

The Supreme Court is closely scrutinizing 171 police encounters in Assam from May 2021 to August 2022. Concerns were raised over the state's adherence to guidelines for such encounters. The court emphasized the need for a thorough investigation and compliance with legal mandates, highlighting human rights considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:10 IST
Supreme Court Delves into Assam Police Encounters: A Call for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a significant step by addressing the issue of 171 police encounters in Assam that occurred between May 2021 and August 2022, labeling it as a 'very serious' matter requiring thorough investigation.

During a recent hearing, the court questioned Assam's compliance with protocols set forth in a 2014 judgment on police encounters, urging adherence to human rights laws. Concerns were also raised about the involvement and effectiveness of human rights commissions in these cases.

The bench pointed out the need for detailed investigations and outcomes for each incident, ensuring the state's compliance with law mandates. This issue will be revisited in a hearing scheduled for November 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024