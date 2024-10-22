Mumbai Cracks Down on Sky Lanterns: A Pre-Diwali Safety Measure

Mumbai police have announced a temporary ban on sky lanterns ahead of Diwali as a precautionary measure. The prohibition, effective from October 23 to November 21, aims to ensure public safety and security, an official confirmed.

The directive warns that sky lanterns pose a significant risk to human life and public property. Offenders will face legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police noted.

In 2015, a sky lantern ignited a fire in an under-construction 36-storey building in Malad East, prompting then Mumbai fire chief P Rahangdale to advocate for a ban on the fire-hazardous lanterns.

