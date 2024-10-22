Mumbai Cracks Down on Sky Lanterns: A Pre-Diwali Safety Measure
Ahead of the Diwali festival, Mumbai police have imposed a ban on the use, sale, and storage of sky lanterns from October 23 to November 21. The decision, taken for safety and security reasons, follows a notable incident in 2015 where sky lanterns caused a major fire in Mumbai.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai police have announced a temporary ban on sky lanterns ahead of Diwali as a precautionary measure. The prohibition, effective from October 23 to November 21, aims to ensure public safety and security, an official confirmed.
The directive warns that sky lanterns pose a significant risk to human life and public property. Offenders will face legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police noted.
In 2015, a sky lantern ignited a fire in an under-construction 36-storey building in Malad East, prompting then Mumbai fire chief P Rahangdale to advocate for a ban on the fire-hazardous lanterns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement