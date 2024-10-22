Revamping Civil Defence: Amit Shah's Vision for a Modern India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled ambitious plans to overhaul the Civil Defence and Home Guards charter during the 14th All India Conference. The proposed changes, expected within four months, aim to modernize the roles of these organizations to keep pace with India's evolving needs.

Shah stressed the urgency of updating the charter to prevent these entities from becoming irrelevant. He pointed out the necessity of integrating disaster and traffic management roles, reflecting India's tech-driven advancements over the past fifty years.

In addition, Shah called for public service to remain at the core of these organizations. He suggested aligning the charter with initiatives like drug-free campaigns and educational support, while also welcoming suggestions from organizational leaders to further refine this roadmap.

(With inputs from agencies.)