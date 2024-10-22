Russia Reacts to NATO's Regional HQ in Rostock: Heightened Tensions
The establishment of a NATO maritime command in Rostock has prompted Russia to summon the German ambassador, warning of negative consequences. Moscow stressed that expanding NATO's infrastructure into the former GDR will lead to a response from Russia. Tensions continue between Russia and NATO countries over territorial issues.
Russia has summoned the German ambassador following the establishment of a regional NATO maritime command in Rostock, according to a statement from the foreign ministry on Tuesday.
The ministry warned that Washington, Brussels, and Berlin should anticipate serious repercussions as NATO expands its military infrastructure into the territory formerly part of the GDR.
Moscow emphasized that such expansion could not occur without a corresponding response from Russia, signaling increased tensions in the region.
