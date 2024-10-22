Inflation Hits Three-Year Low: A Temporary Relief?

British consumer price inflation took a surprising dip in September, reaching a three-year low at 1.7%, according to data released on Tuesday. This decline was largely influenced by more volatile components, as noted by Bank of England rate-setter Megan Greene.

The unexpected drop from August's 2.2% inflation rate fell below economists' forecasts as per a Reuters poll. Particularly, the services component saw a sharp fall, dropping from 5.6% to 4.9%.

As the Bank of England prepares for a vote next month, Greene commented on how these shifts in inflation could sway monetary policy decisions.

