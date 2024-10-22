Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea by Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist for Release

The Supreme Court has dismissed the plea of 89-year-old Pakistani national Ghulam Nabi, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, seeking release from jail in Jammu and Kashmir. Convicted for the 1995 Republic Day blasts in Jammu, Nabi has been in jail since then. The case was withdrawn after debates over legal issues.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rebuffed a request by 89-year-old Ghulam Nabi, a Pakistani national and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, seeking freedom from a Kashmiri prison and a subsequent return to his homeland.

Ghulam Nabi had been sentenced to life imprisonment by the apex court in 1995 for his involvement in orchestrating serial bomb blasts at a Republic Day event in Jammu, claiming eight lives.

Despite arguing that Nabi was acquitted in 2009 and the legal conditions around remission of terror offences in Jammu & Kashmir, the plea was ultimately withdrawn and dismissed, highlighting the issues surrounding cross-border terrorism and legal remediations.

