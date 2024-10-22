Supreme Court Dismisses Plea by Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist for Release

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rebuffed a request by 89-year-old Ghulam Nabi, a Pakistani national and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, seeking freedom from a Kashmiri prison and a subsequent return to his homeland.

Ghulam Nabi had been sentenced to life imprisonment by the apex court in 1995 for his involvement in orchestrating serial bomb blasts at a Republic Day event in Jammu, claiming eight lives.

Despite arguing that Nabi was acquitted in 2009 and the legal conditions around remission of terror offences in Jammu & Kashmir, the plea was ultimately withdrawn and dismissed, highlighting the issues surrounding cross-border terrorism and legal remediations.

(With inputs from agencies.)