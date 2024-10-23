Left Menu

Odisha Civil Service Exam Postponed Due to Cyclone Dana

The Odisha civil service preliminary examination set for October 27, 2023, has been postponed due to Cyclone Dana's landfall on October 25. The OPSC will announce a new date after a week. Public attractions and parks will close, and citizens are urged to shelter stray animals during the storm.

Updated: 23-10-2024 16:44 IST

In a recent announcement, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has deferred the Odisha civil service examination's preliminary test, which was scheduled for October 27, 2023, amid concerns over Cyclone Dana hitting the coast on October 25. The new date will be disclosed a week later, urging examinees to stay updated through the official OPSC website.

The cyclone's impending landfall has prompted the closure of local attractions, including the Nandankanan Zoo and State Botanical Garden, from October 24 to 25. Additionally, Similipal Tiger Reserve and Bhitarkanika National Park had already closed their doors from October 23 to 25, prioritizing safety for visitors and staff.

State Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik has urged the public to provide shelter for stray animals during the cyclone, highlighting a dedicated helpline, 1962, for reporting injured animals needing assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

