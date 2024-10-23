Left Menu

3,000 North Korean Troops in Russia: A Rising Tension

Approximately 3,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia for training on military equipment like drones, to eventually join battles in Ukraine, according to South Korea's spy agency. This cooperation between Russia and North Korea has caused security anxiety in South Korea amid fears of advanced weaponry exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:11 IST
3,000 North Korean Troops in Russia: A Rising Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Approximately 3,000 North Korean troops have been dispatched to Russia, where they are undergoing training on drones and other military equipment, with the expectation of deploying to Ukraine. This information was disclosed by South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) during a private parliamentary briefing.

Lawmaker Park Sunwon reported that another 1,500 North Korean troops have recently arrived in Russia, bringing the total to 3,000. NIS believes North Korea plans to send 10,000 troops by December. The soldiers are currently split between multiple military bases for training, and it's believed they haven't yet been involved in battles.

The drills include learning to operate drones, but doubts remain about their combat readiness due to a lack of modern warfare experience. As these developments unfold, military tensions rise in South Korea, which fears a potential boost in North Korea's nuclear and missile capabilities through Russian support and technology exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024