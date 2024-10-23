3,000 North Korean Troops in Russia: A Rising Tension

Approximately 3,000 North Korean troops have been dispatched to Russia, where they are undergoing training on drones and other military equipment, with the expectation of deploying to Ukraine. This information was disclosed by South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) during a private parliamentary briefing.

Lawmaker Park Sunwon reported that another 1,500 North Korean troops have recently arrived in Russia, bringing the total to 3,000. NIS believes North Korea plans to send 10,000 troops by December. The soldiers are currently split between multiple military bases for training, and it's believed they haven't yet been involved in battles.

The drills include learning to operate drones, but doubts remain about their combat readiness due to a lack of modern warfare experience. As these developments unfold, military tensions rise in South Korea, which fears a potential boost in North Korea's nuclear and missile capabilities through Russian support and technology exchange.

