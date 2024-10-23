Railway Ammunition Bust: Young Woman Caught with 750 Cartridges

A 20-year-old woman was apprehended at Ballia Railway Station, carrying 750 cartridges on a passenger train destined for Chhapra in Bihar, authorities disclosed on Wednesday.

The arrest took place following a tip-off received by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Ballia, revealing that the woman, identified as Manita Singh, was traveling aboard train number 05446 with a substantial cache of .315 bore cartridges, according to Subhash Chandra Yadav, the GRP in-charge.

The woman, hailing from Nadihar village in the Rajgarh area of Mirzapur district, reportedly admitted she was tasked with delivering the ammunition to Chhapra on behalf of two individuals from Ghazipur. A detailed investigation is ongoing, with the police searching for Ankit Kumar Pandey and Roshan Yadav, believed to be involved. Previous incidents of recovered ammunition have been noted at the station recently.

