Left Menu

North Korean Troops in Russia: An Emerging Strategic Alliance

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed evidence of North Korean troops in Russia, possibly preparing to support Russia in Ukraine. Ukrainian intelligence suggests up to 12,000 troops could participate. Despite Kremlin denial, military connections between North Korea and Russia have strengthened, raising serious geopolitical concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:36 IST
North Korean Troops in Russia: An Emerging Strategic Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has disclosed evidence suggesting the presence of North Korean troops in Russia. He cautioned that the situation would become "very, very serious" should these troops be involved in the Ukraine conflict alongside Russia, echoing Ukrainian claims.

During a press briefing in Rome, Austin noted the presence of troops from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) but admitted, "What exactly they are doing? Left to be seen." Intelligence suggests up to 12,000 North Korean troops could join Russian forces in the ongoing war against Ukraine.

The Kremlin has refuted claims of military collaboration with North Korea. However, recent meetings have seen the nations strengthening military ties, including a defense pact. Meanwhile, U.S. intelligence reports high casualties within Russian forces, and North Korea's potential involvement may signal further military resource challenges for Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024