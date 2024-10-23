North Korean Troops in Russia: An Emerging Strategic Alliance
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed evidence of North Korean troops in Russia, possibly preparing to support Russia in Ukraine. Ukrainian intelligence suggests up to 12,000 troops could participate. Despite Kremlin denial, military connections between North Korea and Russia have strengthened, raising serious geopolitical concerns.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has disclosed evidence suggesting the presence of North Korean troops in Russia. He cautioned that the situation would become "very, very serious" should these troops be involved in the Ukraine conflict alongside Russia, echoing Ukrainian claims.
During a press briefing in Rome, Austin noted the presence of troops from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) but admitted, "What exactly they are doing? Left to be seen." Intelligence suggests up to 12,000 North Korean troops could join Russian forces in the ongoing war against Ukraine.
The Kremlin has refuted claims of military collaboration with North Korea. However, recent meetings have seen the nations strengthening military ties, including a defense pact. Meanwhile, U.S. intelligence reports high casualties within Russian forces, and North Korea's potential involvement may signal further military resource challenges for Russia.
