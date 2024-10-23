Modi and Xi's Pivotal Meeting: A Step Towards Peaceful Frontiers
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first formal talks in five years on the sidelines of the BRICS summit. This meeting may signal the start of recovery for the damaged relations between the nations since the 2020 military clash at their disputed border in the Himalayas.
The 2020 confrontation, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers, marked a significant escalation along the disputed frontier in the western Himalayas of Ladakh. In the interim, both nations have bolstered their military presence, deploying tens of thousands of troops and additional weaponry along the icy border.
The leaders' recent dialogue comes after months of increased diplomatic efforts, including a meeting of their foreign ministers in July aimed at easing border tensions. This could lead to potentially increased Chinese investment into India as both countries look to repair political and business ties, contingent upon the border stand-off resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
