Left Menu

Court Victory Heralds Justice for Manchester Bombing Survivors

The father and daughter who survived the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing won a harassment lawsuit against conspiracy theorist Richard Hall. Hall, who claimed the attack was staged, was found guilty of harassment for his reckless publication of false allegations. The ruling aims to protect others from similar unfounded harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:04 IST
Court Victory Heralds Justice for Manchester Bombing Survivors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A father and daughter who survived the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing have won a significant harassment lawsuit against Richard Hall, a conspiracy theorist who falsely claimed the attack was staged. The decision marks a critical step in safeguarding victims from damaging unfounded accusations.

Martin Hibbert, left paralyzed in the attack, and his daughter Eve, who suffered a severe brain injury, successfully sued Hall, who published a book and videos promoting baseless conspiracies, even filming the family outside their home. The ruling underscores the importance of media responsibility and truth.

Judge Karen Steyn highlighted Hall's actions as reckless abuse of media freedom, contrasting the intrinsic value of journalistic inquiry with his negligent conduct. The ruling sends a strong message against those propagating harmful allegations, with further judgment on potential injunctions and damages pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024