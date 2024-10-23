Court Victory Heralds Justice for Manchester Bombing Survivors

A father and daughter who survived the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing have won a significant harassment lawsuit against Richard Hall, a conspiracy theorist who falsely claimed the attack was staged. The decision marks a critical step in safeguarding victims from damaging unfounded accusations.

Martin Hibbert, left paralyzed in the attack, and his daughter Eve, who suffered a severe brain injury, successfully sued Hall, who published a book and videos promoting baseless conspiracies, even filming the family outside their home. The ruling underscores the importance of media responsibility and truth.

Judge Karen Steyn highlighted Hall's actions as reckless abuse of media freedom, contrasting the intrinsic value of journalistic inquiry with his negligent conduct. The ruling sends a strong message against those propagating harmful allegations, with further judgment on potential injunctions and damages pending.

