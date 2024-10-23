Left Menu

Glass Bottle Incident Sparks Controversy in Parliamentary Panel

Jagdambika Pal, head of the parliamentary panel on the Waqf bill, rebuffed allegations of violating norms after publicly addressing an incident where TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee smashed a glass bottle during a meeting. Despite opposition claims, Pal maintains adherence to parliamentary procedure and his readiness to resign if proven otherwise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:57 IST
Glass Bottle Incident Sparks Controversy in Parliamentary Panel
Jagdambika Pal
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the parliamentary panel on the Waqf Bill was overshadowed by a violent incident involving TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee. Chairperson Jagdambika Pal dismissed accusations from opposition members claiming he breached norms by publicly discussing Banerjee's outburst during the recent meeting.

Pal asserted his commitment to parliamentary procedures and declared his willingness to resign if allegations of silencing opposition members during panel discussions were substantiated. Banerjee's actions, described as unprecedented and anarchic, have raised questions about the future conduct within parliamentary settings.

As the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which aims to overhaul Waqf board regulations was under scrutiny, the incident highlighted tensions between MPs. Pal has officially informed the Lok Sabha Speaker of the incident, and measures have been proposed to address Banerjee's conduct in future proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024