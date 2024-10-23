Glass Bottle Incident Sparks Controversy in Parliamentary Panel

In a dramatic turn of events, the parliamentary panel on the Waqf Bill was overshadowed by a violent incident involving TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee. Chairperson Jagdambika Pal dismissed accusations from opposition members claiming he breached norms by publicly discussing Banerjee's outburst during the recent meeting.

Pal asserted his commitment to parliamentary procedures and declared his willingness to resign if allegations of silencing opposition members during panel discussions were substantiated. Banerjee's actions, described as unprecedented and anarchic, have raised questions about the future conduct within parliamentary settings.

As the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which aims to overhaul Waqf board regulations was under scrutiny, the incident highlighted tensions between MPs. Pal has officially informed the Lok Sabha Speaker of the incident, and measures have been proposed to address Banerjee's conduct in future proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)