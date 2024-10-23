Germany Balances Support for Israel with Humanitarian Concerns

In a recent development, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock declared that Israel's right to defend itself against Hezbollah is justified yet highlighted the complexities of providing arms due to potential international law breaches.

Baerbock, having arrived in Lebanon for discussions, stated the importance of balancing military support for Israel with adherence to humanitarian law. This comes as tensions rise following reports of Israeli attacks on U.N. peacekeepers in south Lebanon.

The minister reiterated Germany's commitment to assisting Israel, despite ongoing debate. Emphasizing a diplomatic resolution, Baerbock called for the enforcement of U.N. Resolution 1701 to protect both Israeli and Lebanese civilians from conflict.

