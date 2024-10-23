Germany Balances Support for Israel with Humanitarian Concerns
Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, affirmed Israel's right to self-defense against Hezbollah but highlighted the dilemma of arms supply amid international law concerns. Emphasizing the need to protect civilians and respect UN peacekeeping efforts, she urged full implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701 to achieve diplomatic peace.
In a recent development, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock declared that Israel's right to defend itself against Hezbollah is justified yet highlighted the complexities of providing arms due to potential international law breaches.
Baerbock, having arrived in Lebanon for discussions, stated the importance of balancing military support for Israel with adherence to humanitarian law. This comes as tensions rise following reports of Israeli attacks on U.N. peacekeepers in south Lebanon.
The minister reiterated Germany's commitment to assisting Israel, despite ongoing debate. Emphasizing a diplomatic resolution, Baerbock called for the enforcement of U.N. Resolution 1701 to protect both Israeli and Lebanese civilians from conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis: Urgency for Intervention
US Voices Urgent Concerns Over Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes and Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
Humanitarian Crisis Intensifies as Gaza Faces Devastating Destruction
Tom Fletcher Appointed as U.N. Humanitarian Chief