BRICS 2023 Summit: Strategic Resolutions and Global Implications

The recently concluded BRICS summit in Russia has issued the Kazan declaration, emphasizing diplomatic solutions to the Ukraine conflict, aligning with UN principles.

The group expressed serious concerns over the escalating violence in the Middle East, especially in Gaza and Lebanon, and highlighted the detrimental impact of Western sanctions on global economies.

BRICS calls for reforming international finance systems, and supports initiatives like a grain exchange and cross-border payment systems. Efforts to prevent pandemics and conserve big cats also form part of their agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)