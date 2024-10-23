Left Menu

BRICS 2023 Summit: Strategic Resolutions and Global Implications

The Kazan declaration from the BRICS summit in Russia outlines key points on Ukraine, Middle East conflicts, Western sanctions, international financial reform, a grain exchange, cross-border payments, financial innovation, and initiatives for pandemic prevention. It also addresses big cat conservation and promotes cooperation among BRICS member countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:16 IST
The recently concluded BRICS summit in Russia has issued the Kazan declaration, emphasizing diplomatic solutions to the Ukraine conflict, aligning with UN principles.

The group expressed serious concerns over the escalating violence in the Middle East, especially in Gaza and Lebanon, and highlighted the detrimental impact of Western sanctions on global economies.

BRICS calls for reforming international finance systems, and supports initiatives like a grain exchange and cross-border payment systems. Efforts to prevent pandemics and conserve big cats also form part of their agenda.

