Delhi Court Slams Political Agitation Over Eviction Notices in Barapullah Cluster

The Delhi High Court expressed strong disapproval on Wednesday over the political unrest surrounding eviction notices served to residents of the Old Barapullah Bridge area. Politicians from both Aam Aadmi Party and BJP promised support to the affected residents despite the matter being sub judice.

The court firmly stated that the construction of a new flyover in the area necessitated the removal of encroachments to alleviate flood risks. The court lamented the lack of administrative will and political posturing over genuine city infrastructure improvements.

During the hearing, authorities were urged to consider alternative housing for the Madrasi Camp residents. The court warned that without proper drainage, Delhi could face severe flooding, questioning the politicians' motives behind their agitations.

