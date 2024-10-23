Left Menu

Delhi Court Slams Political Agitation Over Eviction Notices in Barapullah Cluster

The Delhi High Court criticized political leaders for protesting eviction notices in Old Barapullah Bridge, highlighting that ongoing projects were stalled due to political motives. The court emphasized the necessity of removing encroachments to prevent city floods, pushing for immediate rehabilitation of affected residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:08 IST
Delhi Court Slams Political Agitation Over Eviction Notices in Barapullah Cluster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court expressed strong disapproval on Wednesday over the political unrest surrounding eviction notices served to residents of the Old Barapullah Bridge area. Politicians from both Aam Aadmi Party and BJP promised support to the affected residents despite the matter being sub judice.

The court firmly stated that the construction of a new flyover in the area necessitated the removal of encroachments to alleviate flood risks. The court lamented the lack of administrative will and political posturing over genuine city infrastructure improvements.

During the hearing, authorities were urged to consider alternative housing for the Madrasi Camp residents. The court warned that without proper drainage, Delhi could face severe flooding, questioning the politicians' motives behind their agitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024