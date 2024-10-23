Left Menu

Tahir Hussain Challenges Anti-Terror Charges in Court

Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain contends in a Delhi court that UAPA charges are inapplicable in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. His counsel argues the probe lacked independent investigation and claimed confessional statements against the accused were inadmissible under UAPA.

On Wednesday, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, appearing before a Delhi court, contested the applicability of charges under the anti-terror law UAPA in the case pertaining to the larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Presiding over the session, Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai examined the arguments related to the framing of charges against Hussain and others in connection to the case.

The court has charged twenty individuals, including Hussain, activists Sharjeel Imam, and Khalid Saif, under the UAPA and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. They are accused of orchestrating the February 2020 communal riots, which led to the death of 53 individuals and injured over 700 others. Hussain's defense argued that the investigative body failed to conduct an independent probe into the alleged terror activities and questioned the admissibility of confessional statements obtained from purported accomplices under the UAPA statutes.

