Left Menu

BRICS Nations Forge New Economic Path: Grain Exchange to Payments Revolution

BRICS leaders met in Russia, predicting the group's growing economic influence. They focused on initiatives such as a grain exchange and a cross-border payment system, aiming to bypass the dollar-dominated financial network. The Kazan Declaration also opposed unilateral sanctions and proposed using local currencies to boost financial cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:43 IST
BRICS Nations Forge New Economic Path: Grain Exchange to Payments Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal meeting held in Russia, leaders of the BRICS nations—representing 37% of global economic output—forecasted an expanded influence in the world economy. Key discussions revolved around establishing a grain exchange and a cross-border payments system, which could rival the traditional, dollar-dominated financial infrastructure.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeking support amid tensions with the West over Ukraine, highlighted the projected average BRICS economic growth of 3.8% for 2024/25. He identified population growth, urbanization, capital accumulation, and productivity improvements as the driving forces behind this anticipated rise.

The 'Kazan Declaration', adopted during the summit, condemned unilateral sanctions against member states like Russia and Iran. The declaration called for the removal of these sanctions and promoted the use of local currencies in financial transactions to bolster economic ties within the BRICS framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024