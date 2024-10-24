Govt to Review SNA Process Amid Concerns Over Land Use Restrictions

The three-year suspension on the identification of new Significant Natural Areas (SNAs) has passed its third reading, with the changes enacted under the Resource Management (Freshwater and Other Matters) Amendment Act.

“We’ve responded to concerns from stakeholders who felt that the current process of identifying SNAs was too broad, capturing areas with less significant native biodiversity and placing overly restrictive limits on land use,” said Associate Minister for the Environment Andrew Hoggard.

Previously, councils were required to identify SNAs and include them in district plans under the National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPSIB). With the suspension in place, the Government will now take time to review the SNA process, including how these areas should be identified, assessed, and managed.

As part of the new legislation, SNA implementation deadlines have been extended to December 31, 2030. The Ministry for the Environment has already engaged with key stakeholders, including ecologists, local government officials, Māori, and landowners, to gather input for the review.

Policy options from the review will be sent to Ministers soon, with a public consultation on proposed changes to the NPSIB expected early next year. Minister Hoggard emphasized the importance of working collaboratively with landowners to ensure that New Zealand’s unique and special environments are protected without imposing unnecessary restrictions on land use.

“We aim to strike a balance that protects biodiversity while ensuring that land use remains flexible and fair,” he added.