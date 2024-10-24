Left Menu

Govt to Review SNA Process Amid Concerns Over Land Use Restrictions

Policy options from the review will be sent to Ministers soon, with a public consultation on proposed changes to the NPSIB expected early next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:55 IST
Govt to Review SNA Process Amid Concerns Over Land Use Restrictions
Previously, councils were required to identify SNAs and include them in district plans under the National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPSIB). Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The three-year suspension on the identification of new Significant Natural Areas (SNAs) has passed its third reading, with the changes enacted under the Resource Management (Freshwater and Other Matters) Amendment Act.

“We’ve responded to concerns from stakeholders who felt that the current process of identifying SNAs was too broad, capturing areas with less significant native biodiversity and placing overly restrictive limits on land use,” said Associate Minister for the Environment Andrew Hoggard.

Previously, councils were required to identify SNAs and include them in district plans under the National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPSIB). With the suspension in place, the Government will now take time to review the SNA process, including how these areas should be identified, assessed, and managed.

As part of the new legislation, SNA implementation deadlines have been extended to December 31, 2030. The Ministry for the Environment has already engaged with key stakeholders, including ecologists, local government officials, Māori, and landowners, to gather input for the review.

Policy options from the review will be sent to Ministers soon, with a public consultation on proposed changes to the NPSIB expected early next year. Minister Hoggard emphasized the importance of working collaboratively with landowners to ensure that New Zealand’s unique and special environments are protected without imposing unnecessary restrictions on land use.

“We aim to strike a balance that protects biodiversity while ensuring that land use remains flexible and fair,” he added.

 
 

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024