Supreme Court Bar Objects to Changes in Lady Justice Representation

The Supreme Court Bar Association has objected to changes made to the statue of Lady Justice and the court's emblem without consulting them. A new six-foot Lady Justice sculpture lacks the traditional blindfold and sword. The Bar also opposes a new museum planned in the judges' library.

Updated: 24-10-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:36 IST
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has expressed strong objections to the alterations made to the statue of Lady Justice and the emblem of the top court without prior consultation with the legal fraternity. A striking new sculpture, now standing in the judges' library, depicts a six-foot-tall Lady Justice holding scales and the Constitution, but notably without her archetypical blindfold and sword.

The SCBA, in a resolution signed by its president Kapil Sibal and other committee members, has also opposed the construction of a proposed museum in the high-security zone where they had lobbied for a sectional lounge for Bar members. The association cited concerns about being sidelined in decisions that affect their professional environment.

Historically, Lady Justice is associated with the goddess Justitia, valued for her depiction of fairness through a blindfold, scales, and a sword. The absence of these symbols in the new sculpture raises questions about their symbolic significance, drawing critical responses from the legal community who feel changes were implemented without transparency or consultation.

