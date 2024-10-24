EPA Imposes New Limits on Lead Paint Dust in Older Homes, Child-Care Facilities

In a decisive step to combat lead exposure, the Biden administration ushers in strict regulations on lead dust from paint in older homes and child-care facilities. This action follows the previous mandate to remove lead pipes nationwide.

Announced by the Environmental Protection Agency, the final rule sets new, nearly undetectable limits for lead dust on floors and window sills of pre-1978 residences and child-care centers. Originally banned in 1978, lead paint still poses a risk to millions of American homes, impacting children's brain development and overall health.

The rule, effective next year, is expected to alleviate lead exposure for 1.2 million individuals annually, with testing required post-abatement for compliance. Public health advocates emphasize its importance, especially for low-income and minority communities disproportionately affected by lead poisoning.

