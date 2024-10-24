EPA Imposes New Limits on Lead Paint Dust in Older Homes, Child-Care Facilities
In a significant move to tackle lead poisoning, the EPA has introduced stringent limits on lead dust in pre-1978 homes and child-care facilities. The new rule aims to eliminate detectable lead levels, thereby reducing lead exposure for up to 1.2 million people annually, including children under 6.
- Country:
- United States
In a decisive step to combat lead exposure, the Biden administration ushers in strict regulations on lead dust from paint in older homes and child-care facilities. This action follows the previous mandate to remove lead pipes nationwide.
Announced by the Environmental Protection Agency, the final rule sets new, nearly undetectable limits for lead dust on floors and window sills of pre-1978 residences and child-care centers. Originally banned in 1978, lead paint still poses a risk to millions of American homes, impacting children's brain development and overall health.
The rule, effective next year, is expected to alleviate lead exposure for 1.2 million individuals annually, with testing required post-abatement for compliance. Public health advocates emphasize its importance, especially for low-income and minority communities disproportionately affected by lead poisoning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden Administration Alarmed by Trump's Alleged Calls with Putin
Biden Administration's Humanitarian Push on Israel: Crucial Decisions Ahead
Biden Administration Cancels $4.5 Billion in Student Debt
Israel offers assurances to Biden administration that it won't strike Iranian nuclear or oil sites, US officials say, reports AP.
Biden Administration Achieves Milestone in Student Loan Forgiveness