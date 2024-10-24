Canadian MP Chandra Arya Calls for Action Against Khalistani Extremism

Chandra Arya, a Member of Parliament from Nepean, emphasized the pressing issue of Khalistani extremism, labeling it as a Canadian problem. Addressing the House of Commons, he called for decisive action from law enforcement agencies.

Arya narrated a recent incident where Khalistani protesters disrupted his participation in a Hindu event in Edmonton, underlining the need for police protection, highlighting the threat of extremism in Canada.

He reiterated the importance of Canadian sovereignty and criticized any external interference, amid strained India-Canada relations following allegations involving the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

(With inputs from agencies.)