Madhya Pradesh High Court Takes Aim at Festive Noise Pollution

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued notices to the central and state governments in response to a public interest litigation aimed at addressing noise pollution during festivals and weddings. Filed by concerned citizens, the PIL highlights health concerns due to high decibel levels exceeding permissible limits.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is stepping in to tackle the issue of noise pollution associated with festivals and weddings in the state. Notices have been sent to the Centre and the state's pollution control board following a public interest litigation request for immediate remedial action.

Spearheaded by notable residents including Dr. Govind Prasad Mishra and RP Shrivastava, the petition emphasizes the urgent need for regulation of noise levels that reportedly disrupt daily life, particularly for the elderly. The legal plea was presented due to inaction on complaints lodged with authorities.

The petitioners' counsel pointed out that current noise during festive times exceeds the legal daytime limit of 75 decibels, with seriously alarming implications for public health as reiterated by the Indian Medical Association. The court is expected to review responses in the coming weeks.

