Intel Scores Legal Win Over EU in Antitrust Saga

In a pivotal legal triumph for Intel, the company has secured a victory in its protracted battle with European Union competition authorities. On Thursday, the EU's highest court confirmed a lower tribunal's decision to overturn a multi-billion-euro antitrust fine.

The Court of Justice of the European Union dismissed an appeal by the European Commission, reasserting the annulment of the fine issued more than ten years ago. This development dismisses all grounds of appeal made by the Commission.

Despite this triumph, Intel's legal challenges are not yet resolved as the company faces another hefty fine of 376.4 million euros, related to alleged sales restrictions previously deemed illegal.

(With inputs from agencies.)