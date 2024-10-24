Left Menu

Intel Scores Legal Win Over EU in Antitrust Saga

Intel achieved a significant legal victory against EU competition authorities as the bloc's highest court upheld a decision to negate a billion-euro fine. This stems from allegations dating back to 2009 of Intel's anti-competitive practices against AMD. The case, however, is not completely resolved.

In a pivotal legal triumph for Intel, the company has secured a victory in its protracted battle with European Union competition authorities. On Thursday, the EU's highest court confirmed a lower tribunal's decision to overturn a multi-billion-euro antitrust fine.

The Court of Justice of the European Union dismissed an appeal by the European Commission, reasserting the annulment of the fine issued more than ten years ago. This development dismisses all grounds of appeal made by the Commission.

Despite this triumph, Intel's legal challenges are not yet resolved as the company faces another hefty fine of 376.4 million euros, related to alleged sales restrictions previously deemed illegal.

