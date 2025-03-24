Trailblazer Mia Love: Political Pioneer Loses Battle with Cancer

Mia Love, a pioneering political figure and the first Black Republican woman elected to the US Congress, has died at 49 following a battle with brain cancer.

Love's political journey began in 2003 when she won a city council seat in Utah. She later served as Saratoga Springs' mayor.

Despite losing a close 2018 re-election, Love's career was marked by her distinct positions, including her decision to distance herself from Donald Trump during his presidency.

