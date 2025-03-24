Trailblazer Mia Love: Political Pioneer Loses Battle with Cancer
Former US Representative Mia Love, the first Black Republican woman in Congress, passed away at 49 after battling brain cancer. Entering politics in 2003, Love made significant achievements despite challenges, including distancing herself from Donald Trump and losing a close election against Ben McAdams in 2018.
Mia Love, a pioneering political figure and the first Black Republican woman elected to the US Congress, has died at 49 following a battle with brain cancer.
Love's political journey began in 2003 when she won a city council seat in Utah. She later served as Saratoga Springs' mayor.
Despite losing a close 2018 re-election, Love's career was marked by her distinct positions, including her decision to distance herself from Donald Trump during his presidency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
