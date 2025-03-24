Volkswagen’s $1.4 Billion Tax Battle: A Test of Trust for Foreign Investors in India

India's government has warned of 'catastrophic consequences' if Volkswagen's demand to overturn a $1.4 billion tax bill is approved, according to court filings reviewed by sources familiar with the matter. The significant back taxes on import duties follow a thorough review of Volkswagen's shipments over a period of 12 years.

The automaker, describing the situation as a 'matter of life and death' for its India business, is locked in a legal battle with the tax authorities in Mumbai's high court. Allegations suggest that Volkswagen misclassified imports to dodge higher tariffs, accusations the corporation is vigorously contesting.

This case comes against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to lure foreign investors with commitments of streamlined regulations. Yet, unresolved long-standing tax disputes remain a hindrance. Should Volkswagen lose, it faces a possible $2.8 billion penalty, intensifying concerns among foreign businesses in India.

