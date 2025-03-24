Student's Legal Struggle Puts Free Speech to Test Amid U.S. Deportation Efforts

In a case highlighting the intersection of immigration policy and free speech rights, Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil faces potential deportation after the U.S. government accused him of not disclosing his affiliation with a U.N. Palestinian relief agency on his visa application.

The controversy unfolds against the backdrop of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, where the U.N. agency has become embroiled following accusations of UNRWA employees' involvement in a Hamas attack. The U.S. halted funding to the agency after Israel's allegations.

Khalil's supporters argue that his deportation case is politically motivated due to his outspoken support for Palestinian rights, as legal proceedings continue in the U.S. courts.

