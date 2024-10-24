NLC India Ltd Forms Two Major Joint Ventures with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd for Renewable Energy and Lignite Power Projects

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for energy security and sustainable energy generation, and guided by Union Minister of Coal and Mines Shri G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has entered into two landmark Joint Ventures (JVs) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL). These JVs represent a strategic push to accelerate capacity addition in renewable energy and thermal power projects in India.

The first JV is between NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL), a subsidiary of NLCIL, and RRVUNL to develop renewable energy projects in the state of Rajasthan. This collaboration is expected to significantly boost the state's renewable energy capacity, contributing to India's overall clean energy targets. The renewable energy projects will focus on solar and wind power, further reinforcing India’s commitment to transitioning towards greener energy sources.

The second JV, between NLCIL and RRVUNL, aims to establish a Lignite-Based Thermal Power Station in Rajasthan. This project will play a critical role in addressing the state's energy needs by providing a stable and reliable power supply, while also utilizing indigenous lignite resources efficiently. The focus on lignite, a cost-effective fuel, is part of a broader strategy to maintain energy affordability while transitioning to a more sustainable energy mix.

Strategic Collaboration for Sustainable Energy Growth

The agreements for these JVs were signed in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary (Energy), Govt. of Rajasthan Shri Alok, IAS, and Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of NLCIL, Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli. The signing ceremony took place between Director (Finance) of NLCIL, Dr. Prasanna Kumar Acharya, and CMD of RRVUNL, Shri Devendra Shringi. The JVs will see NLCIL holding a majority 74% equity stake, while RRVUNL will retain 26%.

These JVs are a part of NLCIL’s aggressive corporate strategy for capacity addition and align with India's broader goal of achieving energy security through diversified sources, including both renewable energy and conventional thermal power. The renewable energy projects, in particular, are expected to enhance Rajasthan’s contribution to India’s renewable energy production, supporting both state and national objectives in combating climate change.

Driving India’s Energy Transition

The renewable energy JV will position Rajasthan as a leader in solar and wind power production, tapping into the state's vast potential for renewable energy generation. The projects are expected to spur local economic growth through job creation, investment in infrastructure, and fostering a sustainable energy ecosystem in the region.

The lignite-based thermal power JV will further ensure that while the country moves towards cleaner energy, conventional power sources continue to play a role in ensuring a balanced energy mix to meet increasing demand. Lignite, being an affordable and abundant resource, will contribute to reducing India's dependence on imported coal, thereby supporting the country’s goal of self-reliance in energy production.

These Joint Ventures mark a significant milestone in India's energy sector, advancing the nation's goals of sustainable power generation while ensuring energy affordability and reliability for all.