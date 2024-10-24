Punjab CM Removes NOC Requirement for Land Deeds

In a significant move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared that a No Objection Certificate (NOC) will no longer be necessary for the registration of land deeds in the state. The announcement came following the Punjab Governor's approval of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, on Thursday.

The legislation, passed by the Punjab Assembly on September 3, targets the cumbersome NOC process, aiming to better control illegal colonies and provide relief to small plot holders. Mann emphasized that this amendment is a boon for the common man, as it seeks to address public challenges associated with land registration while curbing unauthorized colony developments.

Additionally, the amendment includes penalties and punishments for offenders. As per the new regulations, individuals with agreements related to areas up to 500 square yards in unauthorized colonies, entered up to July 31, 2024, will not need an NOC for land registration. Mann also criticized the previous governments for allowing illegal colonies to flourish under their governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)